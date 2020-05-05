$905M Wireless Co. Deal Suit Should Survive, Chancery Told

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Counsel for an investor who filed suit challenging the $905 million sale of NII Holdings Inc., which provided wireless services under the Nextel brand in Brazil, to another telecommunications company last year told a Delaware vice chancellor Tuesday that shareholders were not fully informed before approving the "abysmal" deal. During oral arguments on NII's motion to dismiss investor Matis Nayman's proposed class action, an attorney for Nayman argued the sale process was flawed and a public disclosure sent to shareholders lacked key detail about a legal dispute in Mexico over $75 million in escrowed funds. "This wasn't a full and fair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS