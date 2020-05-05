Fed. Circ. Won't Ship Apple Patent Case From Texas To Calif.

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit panel has denied Apple's bid to transfer a patent suit against it by Maxell from the Eastern District of Texas to the Northern District of California, saying in an order unsealed Tuesday that an agreement between the companies to resolve disputes in California doesn't apply to the current case. In an unsigned, 2-1 order handed down under seal on April 22, the appeals court ruled that Judge Robert W. Schroeder III of the Eastern District of Texas did not abuse his discretion in January when he refused to transfer the case to Apple's home base in California,...

