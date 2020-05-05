Bayer Seeks Win In Suit Over Flintstones 'Complete' Vitamins

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Bayer on Monday urged a California federal judge to toss a proposed class action alleging that its Flintstones multivitamin gummies are falsely labeled as "complete," saying there's no evidence that any consumer was deceived. Bayer said that neither the current lead plaintiff, Sonnetta Woods, nor the former lead plaintiff, Camille Cabrera, thought they were getting "all the vitamins" when they bought the gummies. Although Woods alleged that consumers understood that the gummies contained all the vitamins, at deposition she testified at least seven times that she didn't think "complete" meant "all," Bayer said. "Nor did Ms. Woods's testimony support her allegation...

