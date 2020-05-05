La. Appraisers Board Can't 'Run To Court,' FTC Tells 5th Circ.

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A government attorney urged a Fifth Circuit panel Tuesday to unfreeze the Federal Trade Commission's enforcement action targeting Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board fee rules, asserting in oral arguments that the board must first go through the FTC's in-house process. The FTC is appealing a lower court's ruling that paused its in-house administrative examination of the appraisers board's fee rule — which the agency says is illegally constraining trade. Before the Fifth Circuit panel, U.S. Department of Justice attorney Daniel Winik argued Tuesday that the lower court judge wrongly found that the board can first contest in court an FTC finding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS