Jason Mraz Nears Deal With Coors Over Song In Instagram Ad

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Jason Mraz and MillerCoors have agreed to settle the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter's lawsuit accusing the company of illegally using his hit song "I'm Yours" in an Instagram advertisement for Coors Light, according to a filing in California federal court Monday. Details of the settlement were not included, but the notice of settlement filed by MillerCoors said the parties have reached an agreement in principle and expect a formal settlement to be reached within 60 days. The settlement also includes third-party defendant The BeachLife Festival LLC, which was targeted in a complaint by MillerCoors in March alleging the festival misrepresented to MillerCoors...

