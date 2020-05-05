7th Circ. Nixes Chicago Group's Uber Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday rejected a Chicago disability rights group's bid to revive and expand a disability discrimination suit alleging Uber failed to accommodate passengers needing motorized wheelchairs, saying the group's alleged injuries were much too speculative. A three-judge panel of the appeals court concluded that the nonprofit Access Living of Metropolitan Chicago and individual plaintiff Rahnee Patrick hadn't suffered direct injuries to sue Uber Technologies Inc. under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Title III bars discrimination on the basis of disability in public accommodations. Access Living and Patrick alleged Uber was a travel service that fit...

