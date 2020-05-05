9th Circ. Says Justices' NTA Ruling Can't Save Asylee

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 11:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday denied a Mexican woman's request to reopen her asylum case, saying that a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision on notices to appear that are missing court hearing information doesn't invalidate a court's authority over removal proceedings. A three-judge panel said that the high court's ruling in Pereira v. Sessions, which clarified when an immigrant's continuous stay in the U.S. ends, interpreted a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act, whereas requirements for notices to appear are laid out in federal regulations. The justices' ruling has no bearing on whether a court has jurisdiction over removal proceedings...

