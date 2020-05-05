Weightlifting Machine Maker's $1.25M TM Verdict Slashed

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A Columbus federal judge significantly lowered the $1.25 million awarded to a fitness machine maker at trial in an intellectual property suit on the grounds that $1 million worth of damages wasn't supported by evidence, but added legal fees to the tab. U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley also refused to order a new trial over fitness equipment maker Max Rack's claims that former licensing partner Core Health used Max Rack's protected intellectual property and infringed on its trademarks for a line of weightlifting machines. The judge erased $1 million in compensatory damages originally awarded in December, citing a lack of evidence at...

