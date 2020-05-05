REIT LondonMetric Raises $149M In Upsized Share Sale

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- LondonMetric Property has raised roughly £120 million ($149.3 million) in an upsized offering of new shares, the industrial-focused real estate investment trust said Tuesday. LondonMetric Property PLC had been planning to raise approximately £100 million through the sale of new shares but said Tuesday it had experienced an "exceptional level of demand" from both new and existing investors. The REIT sold 66.67 million new ordinary shares at 180 pence per share. That price is a 1.5% discount on the REIT's closing price on May 4, the company said Tuesday. "We are extremely grateful to our shareholders and to new investors for...

