11th Circ. Gives LaCroix Investor Another Crack At Stock Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has revived a stock-drop suit against National Beverage Corp., the manufacturer of LaCroix sparkling water, for allegedly hyping bogus analytics numbers that drew scrutiny from regulators. An appellate panel issued an order Monday finding that a Florida federal judge should not have dismissed investor Thomas W. Luczak's claim that National Beverage misled the market by touting two market metrics that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission publicly questioned, leading to stock drops. U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore ruled in August that Luczak hadn't shown that the publications of an SEC letter dubious of the beverage maker's metrics...

