Fed. Circ. Judge Slams Gov't In SC Nuke Waste Funds Dispute

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge tore into the U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday for not following through with its obligation to make payments to South Carolina after failing to meet milestones to reprocess weapons-grade plutonium. U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman said during a nearly hourlong telephone hearing that she finds it "troubling" that the government and Congress have abandoned their statutory obligations. "South Carolina is still a repository for substantial amounts of radioactive materials after an extremely ambitious and extensive project to reprocess the materials has been abandoned," the judge said. "For the state to be told, 'We don't owe you...

