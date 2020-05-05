9th Circ. Affirms Warrantless Search Of Late Rental Car Data

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled that a Nevada man cannot suppress evidence seized from his residence after he stole mail, saying he forfeited any reasonable expectation of privacy to the historical location data of his rental car because his lease agreement had expired. A three-judge panel in an opinion authored by U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol said Monday that Jay Yang lacked standing to challenge a warrantless government search of a database of license plates while affirming a lower court's denial of his motion to suppress evidence. U.S. Circuit Judge Carlos T. Bea concurred with the majority's ruling but disagreed on...

