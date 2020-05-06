Insurer Asks Out Of Coverage For 7 Illinois Toxic Injury Suits

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Associated Industries Insurance Co. claimed in Illinois federal court Tuesday that it should not have to cover claims in several state court lawsuits accusing two of its insured manufacturers of exposing its employees to toxic chemical food flavorings. Associated Industries asked the court to declare that it has no duty to defend or indemnify AMT Group LLC and FONA Industries in seven underlying suits by former employees, arguing that coverage is blocked by various exclusions listed in the commercial general liability policies the manufacturers purchased. Associated issued its initial year-long policy to AMT in October 2018 and another policy in October...

