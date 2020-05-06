Army Can't Dodge Claims Over 'Ambiguous' Instructor Deal

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army can't ditch claims it broke a contract for instructor services when it paid a fraction of the deal's full price, after the U.S. Court of Federal Claims found the agreement too ambiguous to merit a victory just yet. The federal court ruled Tuesday that the government's $900,000 three-year contract with JKB Solutions and Services LLC is unclear on whether the Army owes the Virginia company the full cost of the contract, or if it's only on the hook for the costs of the work actually performed. "After examining the contract and task orders, the court finds each party's...

