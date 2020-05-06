Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Printer Co. Loses Challenge To Manager's L-1 Visa Denial

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts printer company lost its bid to transfer a Chinese manager to its U.S. location on an L-1 visa after a federal judge concluded Tuesday that the company's evidence supporting the employee's visa eligibility fell short.

U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris found that CET Group USA, which sells printer and copier parts manufactured by its Chinese parent company, had not proved that a senior operations manager with CET China seeking to transfer to CET Group USA, named Siqi Li, had the authority to hire and fire employees in her role abroad as required.

CET had stated that Li managed...

