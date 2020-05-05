Kirkland & Ellis Poaches Wachtell M&A Partner In NY

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP said Tuesday it has hired an ex-Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz corporate partner who's helped guide multibillion-dollar deals involving retailers, pharmaceutical companies, software makers and aerospace giant United Technologies. Edward Lee has joined Kirkland's mergers and acquisitions practice in New York after practicing at Wachtell for over 12 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. At Wachtell, Lee helped guide big-ticket transactions including advising United Technologies Corp. in Lockheed Martin Corp.'s $9 billion deal to buy United Technologies' helicopter division, Sikorsky Aircraft. The deal was inked in July 2015 and got the green light from U.S. regulators two months...

