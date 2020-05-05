Medical Supplier Gets Early OK For $35M Investor Settlement

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Medical supplier Henry Schein Inc. gained initial approval in New York federal court on Tuesday for a $35 million settlement to end an investor class action accusing the company of hiding an anti-competitive scheme that ended up cratering its stock price. U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie preliminarily signed off on the deal reached last week, which wraps up litigation that started with an individual shareholder suit in March 2018. The settlement was reached with the City of Miami General Employees' & Sanitation Employees' Retirement Trust, which became lead plaintiff in the case. Court records show the trust moved several days...

