Keurig User Says Defective Coffee Maker Burned Her Child

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Keurig Inc. is being sued in Georgia federal court by a mother who says her daughter was severely burned when one of the company's coffee makers sprayed scalding water as a result of an alleged defect. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Schantia Ambrea Beard, suing on behalf of her daughter, identified in the complaint as I.K.G., said while their Keurig coffee maker warned users not to open the machine during the brewing process because of the hot water, it included no warning that water could spray into the air after brewing was finished. As a result, Beard told the court, her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS