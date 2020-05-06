SFO Must Seek Docs Over Response To ENRC 'Leak' Tipoff

Law360, London (May 6, 2020, 7:49 PM BST) -- A London judge told the Serious Fraud Office on Wednesday to disclose documents recording its refusal to investigate an anonymous tipoff alleging one of its officers colluded with a Dechert LLP attorney carrying out an internal investigation into potential corruption at Kazakh mining group ENRC. Attorneys for Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. said at a High Court hearing that it would be "astonishing" for the SFO to have not recorded its response to an anonymous letter in 2012 that claimed a lawyer working for ENRC had obtained leaked information about the miner from an SFO employee. The SFO claims no written record...

