Ex-NFL Security Coordinator Slams Texans' Dismissal Bid

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A former Houston Texans security coordinator who claims the team fired him because of his race and stiffed him on overtime pay redoubled his argument that there is no valid arbitration agreement between the parties, telling a Texas federal judge to keep the dispute in court. In a response filed Tuesday, Jeff Pope said the "facts have not changed" since he filed the lawsuit in August. He echoed arguments he raised in January: that he was given only 24 hours to sign the agreement and wasn't provided underlying documentation showing the NFL could change the arbitration rules on a whim....

