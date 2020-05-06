Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Homes Sit On Land Contaminated By Mining, Suit Says

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Lessees of land in two Florida communities on the outskirts of Tampa have hit mining company Mosaic with a proposed federal class action claiming no one informed them their homes sit on a former phosphate mining site that wasn't properly cleaned up.

Past mining on the land by The Mosaic Co.'s predecessor left chemicals including radium-226, a byproduct of uranium, on the property where their homes sit, homeowners Christine Cruz and Steven Foster said in the suit filed Tuesday. Cruz and Foster say Mosaic and the owners of the land their homes sit on — CHC VI Ltd. and Yes Companies WFC LLC...

