Immunology Co. Unveils Platform And $60M In Investments

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Ventus Therapeutics Inc. on Wednesday unveiled its immunology platform along with $60 million in early-stage financing from founding investor Versant Ventures and from GV, the venture capital arm of Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. Ventus Therapeutics said the Series A funds will go toward expanding its platform and advancing three pipeline programs. The company, which has sites in Massachusetts and Canada, aims to develop therapies for cancers, inflammation and autoimmune diseases using a platform that taps into a branch of immunology known as structural immunology. Ventus said it plans to expand its current team to more than 30 scientists this year....

