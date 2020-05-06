Fed. Circ. Won't Remand Caterpillar's Post-Arthrex PTAB Loss

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A Caterpillar Inc. subsidiary can't invoke the Federal Circuit's Arthrex decision to get a do-over at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, since the board invalidated claims of its paving machine patent after the constitutional defect identified in Arthrex was fixed, the appeals court said Wednesday. The Federal Circuit shot down Caterpillar Paving Products' argument that unconstitutionally appointed PTAB judges, as identified and then fixed in Arthrex, affected not just the board's final decision, but the year of proceedings leading up to it. The panel made clear that only final written decisions issued before Arthrex are eligible for remands under the...

