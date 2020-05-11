Veteran Houston Bankruptcy Principal Joins McKool Smith

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- McKool Smith PC has added a veteran bankruptcy attorney to its Houston office who's hit the ground running during a busy season spurred in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. John Sparacino joined the firm on May 1 as a principal after seven years with Vorys Sater Seymour and Pease LLP, where he was a partner. He told Law360 Monday the move had been in the works since November. Sparacino said he hopes the new firm will allow him to have broader input in bankruptcy litigation than he had in past positions. "I think it will get me exposure to the biggest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS