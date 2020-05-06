2 Cases Show Int'l Orgs Should Brush Up On Venue Defenses

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Since the U.S. Supreme Court decided Jam v. International Finance Corp.,[1] international organizations — as designated under the International Organizations Immunities Act of 1945, or IOIA[2] — have increasingly faced litigation that can no longer be dismissed on absolute immunity grounds.[3] These organizations now have to navigate preliminary jurisdictional defenses that they would not have normally considered or asserted before Jam. One such defense is improper venue pursuant to the venue provision of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976, or FSIA, which can result in case dismissal or transfer to a forum that an international organization defendant finds more familiar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS