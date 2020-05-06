Okla. Justices Say Insurer Must Pay Landlord's Atty Fees

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A split Oklahoma Supreme Court held Tuesday that a commercial property owner is entitled to an award of attorney fees after convincing a jury that Northfield Insurance Co. breached its obligation to cover repairs to a leaky roof, saying it does not matter that the insurer's pretrial settlement offer exceeded the jury's damages award. Answering certified questions from the Tenth Circuit, the state high court ruled 6-3 that an Oklahoma district judge erred when he denied Northfield policyholder Billy Hamilton's request for attorney fees following a 2017 jury verdict holding the insurer liable for breaching a policy that insured Hamilton's property....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS