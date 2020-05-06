Pomerantz, Rosen Vie For Lead In Cannabis Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Pomerantz LLP and the Rosen Law Firm are vying for the position of lead counsel to represent investors who asked a California federal judge Tuesday to consolidate their suits accusing cannabis grower PharmaCielo of undisclosed self-dealing that wiped out a third of the company's value in one day. Rosen, which filed a class action in March on behalf of investor Daniel Gabbard, and Pomerantz, which filed Howard Anderson's lawsuit in April, asked the court to consolidate the cases and appoint themselves as lead counsel. In separate motions filed Tuesday, both parties said the cases against the Canadian cannabis company are so...

