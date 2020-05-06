7th Circ. Surprises By Keeping BIPA Suits In Federal Court

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit significantly changed the landscape of biometric privacy litigation Tuesday when it held that federal courts can hear claims over whether defendants violated Illinois' landmark biometric law by collecting such data without informed consent. Its ruling answered a question that had loomed large over the booming crop of Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act lawsuits — and came out differently than many federal district courts that have booted BIPA suits as alleging mere procedural violations without harm. Attorneys from both the plaintiff and defense bars say they're relieved to have an answer to a standing fight that forced them into what Chief Judge Diane...

