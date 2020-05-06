Libra Names HSBC Legal Chief, Ex-Sanctions Czar As 1st CEO

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- HSBC's current legal chief will soon head up the fintech consortium guiding the Libra cryptocurrency project, the digital currency organization announced Wednesday. The Geneva-based Libra Association tapped as its first-ever CEO Stuart Levey, who will start in the new role this summer after winding down his chief legal officer responsibilities at HSBC. Levey's credentials for the new role also include his tenure as a high-ranking alumnus of the U.S. Treasury Department whose public service career included oversight of the Office of Foreign Assets Control and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and spanned the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. In a...

