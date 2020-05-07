ITC Finds Small Lawn Mower Motor Imports Likely Harming US

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has preliminarily concluded that small lawn mower engines imported from China are likely hurting domestic producers, after probing a Wisconsin-based company's allegations that the products are being subsidized and sold at unfairly low prices. The commission said that based on its findings the agency will continue investigating Briggs & Stratton Corp.'s claims about Chinese small vertical shaft engine imports to determine whether to impose antidumping and countervailing duties on those products, according to a Thursday Federal Register notice. Briggs said in its March petition that small lawn mower engines being imported into the U.S. from 43...

