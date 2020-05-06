Justices May Take Up Question Of Who Decides Arbitrability

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide if it should resolve a quietly simmering debate on whether parties that have incorporated certain arbitral rules into their contracts have tasked arbitrators with determining whether a matter must be arbitrated or litigated. The question has arisen in an antitrust dispute involving two dental equipment distributors. Archer and White Sales Inc. has accused Henry Schein Inc. of conspiring with other distributors to fix prices and coerce a common supplier into terminating its deal with Archer. Although the case was first filed in 2012, the dispute has yet to get past the question of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS