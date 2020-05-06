Machine Maker Must Face Heinz Worker's Amputation Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Heinz tomato factory worker who said a pulping machine suddenly turned on and amputated both his arms can move forward with most of his claims against a manufacturer he says is responsible, a California federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley said there is a genuine dispute as to whether manufacturer FMC Corp. originally made the machine, known as pulper 16, that caused Raul Zamudio's injuries. For that reason, he denied the company's summary judgment motion on Zamudio's strict products liability and negligence claims. "Looking at the evidence in the light most favorable to plaintiffs and drawing...

