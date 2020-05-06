Folgers Inflated Servings Per Coffee Can, Brew Drinker Says

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Folgers may advertise its brew as "the best part of waking up," but a California coffee drinker says in a putative class action filed in California federal court Tuesday that the company mislabeled its coffee cans to trick consumers into thinking there was a lot more of that "best part" than each can actually contained. Folgers buyer Ramon Ibarra said in his complaint that The Folger Coffee Co. engages in "a classic bait-and-switch scheme" by lying on the labeling of many of its products and coercing consumers to pay more money for less than what is advertised. Specifically, Ibarra said he...

