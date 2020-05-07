Horde Of Law Firms Vie To Lead Tilray Shareholder Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A bevy of law firms including Pomerantz and Robbins Geller have filed motions in New York federal court to be appointed lead counsel for a proposed class of investors accusing the Canadian medical cannabis company Tilray Inc. of causing a plunge in stock prices by overstating the advantages of a certain business partnership. Firms filed a total of 11 lead counsel motions in the case Tuesday, each arguing their clients deserve to be lead plaintiffs in the case because they have the largest financial interest. Among the firms vying for the position are Pomerantz LLP, Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Levi...

