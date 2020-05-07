Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Horde Of Law Firms Vie To Lead Tilray Shareholder Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A bevy of law firms including Pomerantz and Robbins Geller have filed motions in New York federal court to be appointed lead counsel for a proposed class of investors accusing the Canadian medical cannabis company Tilray Inc. of causing a plunge in stock prices by overstating the advantages of a certain business partnership.

Firms filed a total of 11 lead counsel motions in the case Tuesday, each arguing their clients deserve to be lead plaintiffs in the case because they have the largest financial interest. Among the firms vying for the position are Pomerantz LLP, Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Levi...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!