Regency Unitholders Want Damages For 'Corrupt' $11B Tie-Up

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a proposed class of former unitholders of Regency Energy Partners LP told the Delaware chancellor Wednesday they are owed damages for being shortchanged by what they say was the natural gas company's corrupt and unfair $11 billion merger with Energy Transfer Partners LP in 2015. During post-trial arguments via phone, counsel for former Regency unitholder Adrian Dieckman told Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard that the deal was the result of a rushed process intended to benefit Energy Transfer Equity LP, the entity that controlled both ETP and Regency at the time of the transaction. Under the deal, Regency unitholders exchanged...

