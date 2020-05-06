BigLaw Joins LA's COVID-19 Pro Bono Initiative

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- More than two dozen law firms, including a slew of BigLaw firms, have joined an initiative by Los Angeles city officials and nonprofits that aims to boost the availability of free legal services for local residents and businesses struggling with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and city attorney Mike Feuer announced the "LA Represents" pro bono initiative on Tuesday, hailing the participation of prominent, locally headquartered firms like Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Irell & Manella LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP, Munger Tolles & Olson LLP, O'Melveny & Myers LLP...

