Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Otsuka Nears Win Against Calif. Abilify Failure-To-Warn Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday he's inclined to grant Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.'s bid for a win against a consumer's suit claiming the drugmaker failed to warn her about the risks of taking the antipsychotic drug Abilify, pointing to the lack of incident-rate data backing the claim.

During a videoconference hearing, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said he's likely to grant Otsuka summary judgment that would end Ina Ann Rodman's lawsuit against the drugmaker. The judge said repeatedly that he doesn't understand why the consumer's counsel didn't try to request the actual incident-rate data from Otsuka and instead relied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!