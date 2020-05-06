Otsuka Nears Win Against Calif. Abilify Failure-To-Warn Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday he's inclined to grant Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.'s bid for a win against a consumer's suit claiming the drugmaker failed to warn her about the risks of taking the antipsychotic drug Abilify, pointing to the lack of incident-rate data backing the claim. During a videoconference hearing, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said he's likely to grant Otsuka summary judgment that would end Ina Ann Rodman's lawsuit against the drugmaker. The judge said repeatedly that he doesn't understand why the consumer's counsel didn't try to request the actual incident-rate data from Otsuka and instead relied...

