Bank Can't Quickly Exit Suit Over $4.2M Sex Assault Verdict

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Nebraska-based Farmers State Bank must face claims that it participated in a civil conspiracy with a ranch owner trying to avoid a $4.2 million sex assault trial judgment, a Denver federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying the victim has plausibly claimed the bank knowingly lent money as part of the scheme. U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson refused Farmers' motion to dismiss assault victim Amanda Wilson's claims that the bank knowingly lent money that helped her assailant, ranch owner Jonathan Pauling, transfer land to avoid a $4.2 million judgment arising from a 2015 civil trial in Denver District Court. Pauling also pled guilty...

