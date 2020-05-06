1st Circ. Revives '100% Natural' Conagra Labeling Dispute

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has revived a putative class action claiming Conagra Brands Inc.'s Wesson brand cooking oils are misrepresented as "100% natural" despite containing genetically modified plants, ruling Tuesday that a lower court erred in failing to consider whether the complaint adequately alleged a deceptive trade practice. A Massachusetts federal judge tossed consumer Margaret Lee's suit in October 2017, ruling that Lee hadn't alleged that the oil contained anything artificial and hadn't shown the label was "unfair." On appeal, Lee argued that she was alleging deception rather than unfairness. A First Circuit panel sided with Lee on Tuesday, noting in its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS