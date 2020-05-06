SEC Fines Bloomberg Tradebook $5M Over Order Routing

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission struck a $5 million settlement with Bloomberg Tradebook over allegations that the trading platform failed to tell customers it was allowing unaffiliated broker-dealers to route millions of their trades, the agency announced Wednesday. Tradebook allegedly passed roughly 6.4 million customer orders to three unaffiliated brokers using a program it referred to in-house as the "low cost router" between November 2010 and September 2018, allowing the brokers to route the trades in conflict with marketing materials claiming they would be routed in-house, the SEC said. "Contrary to representations in its marketing materials, Tradebook let unaffiliated brokers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS