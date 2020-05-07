Supplier For Cannabis Growers Hit With TCPA Class Claims

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A California cannabis hydroponics supplier has been slapped with a proposed class action alleging the company spammed consumers who never provided their phone numbers with unwanted texts. Vanessa Camacho told a California federal court Wednesday that she received at least three promotional texts from Hydroponics Inc. in September and October 2019 offering deals on indoor growing equipment. Camacho said she had no business relationship with the company and didn't provide prior consent for the messages. The suit alleges the texts were sent using an automatic telephone dialing system that generated random numbers, in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Camacho...

