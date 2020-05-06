Apple Sued Over Allegedly Defective Laptop Displays

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A California man who bought a 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop from Apple Inc. hit the company with a proposed class action in federal court on Wednesday, claiming the Silicon Valley stalwart hid defects with the display on that computer model and hasn't honored its warranty promises. Mahan Taleshpour accused Apple of covering up a design flaw in the computer that causes wear on the cables connecting to the display. Whenever the computer is opened and closed, it damages the cables slightly, eventually causing a "stage lighting" effect on the display and ultimately making the display unusable, the Los Angeles man alleged....

