Insurer Challenges Sidley Retention For Boy Scouts Ch. 11

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT) -- Affiliates of Chubb insurance company urged a Delaware bankruptcy judge to disqualify Sidley Austin LLP as counsel to the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 on Wednesday, citing the law firm's abrupt break with the insurers as it jumped into a mass tort bankruptcy in which Chubb's companies have a stake. Tancred Schiavoni of O'Melveny & Myers LLP, counsel to Century Indemnity Company, argued that Sidley "dumped Chubb like a hot potato" when the insurer refused to agree to waivers for its conflicts. Sidley decided to go with a more lucrative client — the Scouts — but was still allegedly burdened with disqualifying...

