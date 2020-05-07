Wind ​​​​​​​Developers Say Tribe's Relief Sought Must Be Limited

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The developers of a wind farm project have asked an Oklahoma federal judge to drop portions of a complaint by the Osage Nation's mineral lease negotiator, arguing in part that they don't square with the Tenth Circuit's opinion that revived the case. The Osage Minerals Council, which handles the negotiation of mineral leases for the tribe, stepped into the lawsuit in April with intervenor claims against developers Osage Wind LLC, Enel Kansas LLC and Enel Green Power North America Inc., who say the council is asking for relief "dramatically beyond the narrow damages remedy" the appeals court intended. The council is...

