Judges Diverge Over COVID-19 Dangers In Brooklyn Prison

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Two New York federal judges sharply disagreed this week about the danger posed by COVID-19 at a Brooklyn prison, with one blasting the "terrible" conditions as he doled out a sentence of time served while another cited "no compelling evidence" of risk as she denied a bail request. The rift between the rulings by U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman on Tuesday and U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie on Wednesday showed how differently judges are viewing evidence emanating from the legal battle by inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center who claim they are held in unconstitutionally unsafe conditions. The judges...

