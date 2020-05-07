What High Court's ACA Ruling Means For Health Insurers

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- On April 27, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the federal government has an obligation to pay insurance companies approximately $12 billion under the risk corridors program of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The opinion, Maine Community Health Options v. United States, emphasizes that, by enacting a statute, Congress may create a legal obligation to pay third parties, even absent adequate appropriation. Although the risk corridors program expired at the end of 2016, the court's decision presents a number of potential implications for health plans today as they consider the regulatory treatment of delayed risk corridors program funds they...

