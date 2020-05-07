The Term: Flushing Arguments Down The Toilet

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- In the U.S. Supreme Court 's historic first week of conference-call arguments, there were surprises on who took best to the new format and plenty of bloopers — including a toilet flush.Each week on The Term , Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about.Up top, Jimmy discusses how Justice Clarence Thomas has taken to the new phone format, breaking his yearlong silence streak of not speaking during arguments.Then Natalie gives an update on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was hospitalized this week for a gallbladder treatment. The justice still called in for Wednesday's arguments, and served up a few fiery words in a consolidated case over whether the Trump administration can exempt employers who oppose contraception from providing birth control coverage to their workers.The team also discusses a key decision in the New Jersey Bridgegate case, which builds on the court cinching in prosecutors' reach in using federal laws to convict those accused of public corruption.Lastly, the team dishes on a few of the hiccups that popped up in this week's arguments, including mute button mishaps and that now infamous flush.More information about the show can be found here . You can also subscribe on Apple Podcasts Google Play and iHeartRadio . And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.

