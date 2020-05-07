US Supreme Court Throws Out Bridgegate Convictions

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 10:31 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously tossed the convictions of two former New Jersey public officials in the infamous "Bridgegate" scandal to realign lanes to the George Washington Bridge as a form of political revenge, saying such alleged conduct may be an abuse of power but it's not a federal crime. The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously overturned a ruling upholding the convictions of two former New Jersey officials who were part of the "Bridgegate" scandal. (AP) The justices overturned a Third Circuit ruling upholding the fraud convictions of onetime gubernatorial aide Bridget Anne Kelly and former Port Authority of New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS