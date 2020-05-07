Costco Blasts False Ad Suit Over Apple AirPod Charger

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Costco Wholesale Corp. is asking a California federal court to throw out claims that it advertised a set of Apple AirPods that it wasn't actually selling, telling the court there is nothing in the ad that would lead a consumer to believe it was selling the bundle that included the wireless version of the charging case. In a motion filed Wednesday, Costco said the suit is baseless, and that the listing for the AirPods with the standard charging case on its website uses the same language to identify it that Apple does on its website. "Costco only sold the standard version of the Apple...

