Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Costco Blasts False Ad Suit Over Apple AirPod Charger

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Costco Wholesale Corp. is asking a California federal court to throw out claims that it advertised a set of Apple AirPods that it wasn't actually selling, telling the court there is nothing in the ad that would lead a consumer to believe it was selling the bundle that included the wireless version of the charging case.

In a motion filed Wednesday, Costco said the suit is baseless, and that the listing for the AirPods with the standard charging case on its website uses the same language to identify it that Apple does on its website.

"Costco only sold the standard version of the Apple...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!