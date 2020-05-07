Ill. Auto Parts Maker Says It Isn't Infringing GM's Patents

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- General Motors Co. has improperly accused an automobile replacement parts maker of infringing several design patents, including two that are under a licensing agreement with the parts maker, an Illinois federal lawsuit claimed Wednesday. Chicago-based LKQ Corp. and subsidiary Keystone Automotive Industries alleged that General Motors has interfered with their business by incorrectly telling third parties that certain replacement parts they distribute infringe six of the company's design patents. Two of the six patents at issue are under an ongoing licensing agreement between the companies, one isn't infringed at all, and the other three are invalid for being obvious and covering...

